How much will Twitter's new policy affect Trump?

New rules for Twitter: the platform is planning to place tweets from well-known government officials (like, ahem, you-know-who) that violate its policies on abuse, harassment or violent threats behind a warning label. The label will explain that the tweet broke Twitter’s rules, but the posts will remain on the platform because the company believes them to be in "the public’s interest."

Will the policy, announced in a blog post on Thursday, change President Donald Trump's Twitter strategy?