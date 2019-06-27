Former Bloomberg journalists start content shop

DENVER: Journalists turned communications professionals Dex McLuskey and Candace Carpenter have launched a content marketing firm named Context Content.

The firm launched this month, starting with the two founders and two clients: a pension manager in New York City and an asset manager in Denver that focuses on sustainable investments.

Both Carpenter and McLuskey have PR experience but the firm’s focus is custom content, including video, bylined articles and blogs. "Relying on traditional PR tactics to broadcast your message is not enough in today’s knowledge economy," the two wrote in a statement launching the business.

"What we are doing is going to complement those traditional agency-related services with really high-quality digital content," Carpenter said. "That really is the way forward, although the press release is still valid for things like [announcing a business]."

Carpenter added that the firm’s position as a financial content shop makes sense given her and McLuskey’s tenures as business journalists at Bloomberg. Their similar history, she said, translates into street credibility in the world of financial services.

"Having the Bloomberg experience and access to its global alumni — we know Bloomberg people all over the world who we are still in touch with — gives you instant credibility with clients," said Carpenter. "They know that you know how to use the Bloomberg client terminal to get data relevant to their businesses, and having in-house and agency business just rounds that out."

Carpenter said her goal is to grow the firm’s client base while maintaining the quality of the work. She wants to eventually hire "a team that can work for us and can produce that level of quality and continue to grow from there."

Context is Carpenter’s third comms role since leaving Bloomberg in 2003. She ran her own boutique PR and social media consultancy in Denver for almost 10 years after working from 2003 to 2008 in London for Kreab Worldwide.

McLuskey was senior director of corporate communications and PR at Janus Henderson Investors for more than three years after a 15-year stint at Bloomberg.