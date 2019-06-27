Tire company Pirelli brings on Peppercomm for NA comms support

NEW YORK: Tire company Pirelli has brought on Peppercomm for comms support in North America.

Peppercomm was selected following a competitive review that began in March and ended in May. The firm officially began working for Pirelli in June, according to a source familiar with the decision.

The source did not say if Peppercomm was AOR for the company. However, the firm will be handling Pirelli’s North American brand communications needs and raising awareness and engagement via traditional media relations, content and social media services.

Peppercomm partner and chief client officer Maggie O’Neill is account lead, the source said. Further information was not disclosed.

Peppercomm and Pirelli both declined to comment on the decision.

According to the PRWeek Agency Business Report, revenue at Peppercomm dropped 51% in 2018 to $9.5 million from $19.3 million in 2017. In 2018, the agency Hot Paper Lantern split away from Peppercomm and now operates separately.

For Q1 2019, Pirelli reported revenue of $1.49 billion compared to $1.48 billion for the same quarter in 2018. Net income for Q1 2019 was $114 million compared to $104 million in Q1 2018.

Earlier this week, PRWeek reported an account move for another tire manufacturing company. Michelin North America selected Weber Shandwick as PR AOR in place of incumbent Ketchum. The work officially starts on July 1.