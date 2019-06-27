Huawei appoints new head of media relations

This follows the recent appointment of Sky News veteran Paul Harrison, who officially joins Huawei in July.

Ringsdore joins from digital-only bank Atom, where she led communications. She will focus on media relations across the UK and Ireland and reports to communications director Edward Brewster.

Ringsdore has previously worked at HSBC as its head of public relations of expat business in Jersey, where she was responsible for communications across the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Hong Kong, Dubai and South Africa.

Earlier in her career she worked as a journalist for ten years, writing and presenting news across multiple sectors including finance, politics and crime reporting for television and radio.

Huawei said Ringsdore has a passion for integrated strategic communication and is obsessed with technology and innovation.

She joins joins Huawei at a challenging time, as the US government places political pressure on allies that plan to use Huawei’s advanced 5G technology as part of a trade war with China.

Comms experts told PRWeek Huawei has been handling the crisis well, but could scale up campaigning efforts to consumers.

Ringsdore’s appointment should help the technology firm gain more media traction in this market.