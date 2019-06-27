Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Brands are getting…ahem…unexpected shout-outs during The Lonely Island’s current tour. Flashing up behind band member Andy Samberg during the comedy trio’s Boston stop on Monday evening was the message: "If anyone wants to fuck me, I'll be outside the Edible Arrangements on D & Broadway. Bad bitches only. Thank you, God bless." The band has also been pulling this stunt with various brands in other markets, but Edible Arrangements actually responded. PRWeek has the full story.

What does Impossible Foods’ comms head think of Arby’s "Marrot" stunt? In an attempt to flip the vegan "meat" trend on its head, Arby’s created a carrot made of meat. Impossible Foods’ chief comms officer Rachel Konrad told PRWeek on Wednesday, "It’s a fun stunt that demonstrates how seriously all QSRs are managing the inevitable shift to sustainable food. I love how even Arby’s - which wants to be the ‘bad boy’ of fast food - is highlighting awareness of plant-based meat." Later in the day, however, she tweeted that the stunt was "schlocky and tone deaf." Beyond Meat declined to comment on the Marrot matter.

So who won Wednesday's first Democratic presidential debate? Whoever was responsible for the technical aspects of the event definitely did not. Here’s who did and didn’t do well, according to CNN, Vox and USA Today. President Donald Trump called the debate "boring." Here’s what to expect from tonight’s debate, according to NBC News.

Unilever is taking a stand to support migrant children. "Neglect or mistreatment of the most vulnerable and innocent of people—children—is unacceptable and we believe we cannot just stand by and watch," Amanda Sourry, president of Unilever North America, wrote in an internal memo to staffers on Wednesday. Unilever USA is contributing a total of $50,000 to the Young Center and the Lutheran Immigration & Refugee Service, she said in the memo. Earlier this week, Highlights magazine condemned family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The latest on Wayfair. On social media, HGTV fans now are calling for the network to dump Wayfair ads and end its collaborations with the brand. On Wednesday, staffers at Wayfair’s Boston HQ protested the company’s sale of more than $200,000 of bedroom furniture to detention facilities along the Mexican border. There is not yet a full-blown boycott, but the matter now has the attention of activist groups that have had success using social media to rally consumers, according to The New York Times.