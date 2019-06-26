Edible Arrangements responds to The Lonely Island's explicit shout-out

As part of The Lonely Island’s current tour, the comedy trio is…ahem…propositioning fans to meet them outside of select stores after its shows. One brand that was part of the naughty shout-out, Edible Arrangements, decided to respond.

Flashing up behind band member Andy Samberg during the crew’s Boston stop on Monday evening was the message: "If anyone wants to fuck me, I'll be outside the Edible Arrangements on D & Broadway. Bad bitches only. Thank you, God bless."

That's why hahahahaha wow people really did that , that is so awesome. pic.twitter.com/VxJdloaT17 — dunah87 (@introvertlady14) June 25, 2019

Edible Arrangements uses Sprout Social to pick up direct and indirect mentions of the brand so it can proactively engage in dialogue. On Tuesday, the day after the show, Edible Arrangements’ social media manager, Hannah Westbrooks, noticed what The Lonely Island had done. She and director of social media Matt Courtoy started digging around to figure out the context behind the social chatter and why the band had name-dropped Edible Arrangements.



"Several of us here at Edible Arrangements are huge fans of The Lonely Island," said Courtoy. "We got really excited just to be mentioned."

The fruit bouquet-maker’s social team knew it had to be careful with its response. Typically, the brand avoids engaging with explicit content, but Courtoy said he knew the band meant no harm with the gag and this was merely a lighthearted and fun mention.

"We knew we would miss an opportunity if we didn’t jump into the conversation," he explained.

Edible Arrangements tweeted directly at @TheLonelyIsland with an equally lighthearted message, asking why people were sleeping outside its D and Broadway location.

@thelonelyisland @jormataccone Hey guys! There are some folks sleeping outside our D and Broadway location. You guys know anything about it? — Edible Arrangements (@edible) June 25, 2019

The Lonely Island, which has 777,000 followers on Twitter, then quote-tweeted Edible Arrangements.

"We were very excited that we got the quote-tweet from the gang," said Courtoy.

The tweet has garnered more than 1,000 likes.

Edible Arrangements kept the conversation going with one more response.

They kept saying they’re DTF, which I assume means "Doubling the fruit" ?? ?? ?? ?? — Edible Arrangements (@edible) June 25, 2019

Courtoy said people really did come out to Edible Arrangements’ Broadway and D location following The Lonely Island show Monday night.

"About 25 or 30 people showed up, well after the store had closed," he said. "The Lonely Island guys shared a photo of everyone that showed up on their Instagram Stories. It looks like someone made or brought T-shirts to commemorate the occasion."

Courtoy noted that he would love to make Edible Arrangements the official meet-up for the tour.

However, it looks like the band, which includes Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, has been pulling this stunt with various brands in other markets.

During The Lonely Island’s Philadelphia stop, a similarly worded message flashed up behind the stage about meeting at Ross Dress for Less at 8th and Market.

I’ll be outside the Ross Dress For Less @thelonelyisland pic.twitter.com/wN4Fxweepl — Samantha (@SailorVesta) June 23, 2019

And during a New York show, fans were told to go to Honey Baked Ham.