Resideo Technologies hires Ink Communications for PR support

AUSTIN, TX: Smart home company Resideo Technologies has hired Austin, Texas-based Ink Communications for a wide-ranging remit that includes special projects, events, internal comms, strategic comms and PR.

Ink Communications is working with Resideo, which was spun off from Honeywell International in November 2018, on a project basis. The work officially started in May, after an onboarding month in April.

Resideo conducted a review of PR agencies with operations in Austin for several months in early 2019, according to Josh Byerly, senior director of executive and business comms at Resideo. The company wrote a "fairly extensive creative brief" before selecting five agencies for in-person presentations. There were two finalists, one of whom was Ink.

"We interviewed and met with most of the big name agencies and a number of medium-sized ones," Byerly said via email. "Ink Communications was the one who had clearly put in the most work researching our creative brief and hitting the target of what we were looking for in terms of strategy and execution. Their energy and attitude were a great fit for us."

Ink Communications’ cofounder and president Kari Hernandez, cofounder and CEO Starr Million Baker and SVP Blair Poloskey are leading on the account.

"Resideo, coming out of Honeywell, and Ink, with its decade of experience working on Bluetooth, were both steeped in smart home tech before anyone had even heard the term," Hernandez said in a statement. "That shared expertise, and the unconventional ways in which both companies approach their work, has made for a strong partnership."

Previously, Resideo was searching for a PR AOR.

"Given the project launches we have coming this year, we thought it would be a good test run for an agency before we committed to an AOR, and it allows us some flexibility," Byerly said via email.

Budget information was not disclosed.

There have also been internal changes to Resideo’s comms team, Byerly said. Dean Acosta, formerly the comms chief, joined Lockheed Martin as SVP of comms in May 2019. Now, the comms function at Resideo is jointly led by Byerly and Trent Perrotto, senior director of corporate and digital comms.