Premier League head of corporate comms departs

Noble is believed to be taking an international sports comms role, based in the US. A departure date has not been set.

Having joined the Premier League in 2007, his long stint included a period deputising as director of comms following 17-year veteran Dan Johnson's departure in 2017 and before former Chelsea FC comms chief Emma Wilkinson took on the top role. Wilkinson and head of public relations Alexandra Dallas remain the two most senior comms figures at the organisation.

Noble told PRWeek: "I want to thank all my colleagues at the Premier League for making it such an enjoyable place to work for the past 12 years. It has been a privilege to be part of a fantastic organisation, which continues to go from strength to strength."

Prior to his move to the governing body for football's top tier, Noble spent ten months as policy & campaigns officer at the Department for Education & Skills, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Wilkinson told PRWeek: "We are all very sad to see Nick go. He has been a vital member of staff, a dedicated servant to the Premier League and a great colleague to us all for the past 12 years.

"We wish him and his family the best of luck for their new adventure."

Noble's departure comes during a time of upheaval at the Premier League, which remains on a much-publicised hunt for a new CEO after Richard Scudamore left more than six months ago.