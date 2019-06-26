Facebook to train 300 armed forces veterans in digital skills

Facebook is training 300 armed forces veterans in digitals skills and will sign the Armed Forces Covenant at an event today.

The social media and online advertising giant – which last week revealed plans to launch a cryptocurrency, Libra – said the training programme is part of Facebook UK’s commitment to supporting the veterans community.

Facebook has committed to training one million people by 2020 with new digital skills through in-person events.

More than 14,000 people leave the armed forces each year in search of work, Facebook said, while 2% of veterans have started their own business over the past four years on average.

Small and medium-sized businesses that advertise on Facebook are a huge part of the company’s business model.

In April, chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg revealed that Facebook's top 100 advertisers now represent less than 20% of its overall ad revenue.

Lieutenant General Richard Nugee, chief of defence people at the Ministry of Defence, said: "It is an honour to be signing the Armed Forces Covenant with Facebook, who are taking great steps not only to ensure veterans are supported in the workplace, but that the wider community of armed forces personnel can access digital skills training to help them achieve their entrepreneurial ambitions."

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign