Breakfast Briefing: NRA.tv gets canceled

It’s the end of NRA.tv. The National Rifle Association is ceasing production from its media arm and cutting all ties with estranged agency partner Ackerman McQueen, meaning a downgrade for top organizational spokesperson Dana Loesch. NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre is set to tell members today that NRA.tv’s content had become "too far removed from our core mission: defending the Second Amendment," according to The New York Times. (That’s one way of describing a segment dressing characters from "Thomas the Tank Engine" in white hoods). The NRA has also started an agency review that at least one major holding company wants no part of.

Nike is stopping the sale in China of a shoe developed by a Japanese designer who has expressed support for the mass protests in Hong Kong. Undercover, the brand of designer Jun Takahashi, posted a picture of protesters on its Instagram account this month with the caption "no extradition to China."

Get your popcorn ready. Tonight is the first of two back-to-back Democratic presidential debates, though the only candidate set to be on-stage tonight polling in double digits is Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Here’s what to watch via FiveThirtyEight, Politico and Fox News, and here’s a sneak peak via Politico at the counterprogramming to come from Republicans.

Wayfair employees are planning a walkout to protest the company’s sale of furniture to detention facilities along the Mexican border. More than 500 staffers have sent a protest letter to the company’s leadership after finding out last week that a government contractor had placed an order for $500,000 in bedroom furniture, according to the Boston Globe.

So how’s Archetype doing? Parent company Next Fifteen dropped some hints about its performance in a trading update on Wednesday morning. The holding company noted that "significant changes" at the firm, created via the merger of Bite and Text100, "are now driving positive change, however the results of these changes won’t be felt until the second half of our fiscal year." Next Fifteen also said it has started the year "in line with the board’s expectations."