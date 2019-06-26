GCI Health strengthens leadership team and lower decks

Medcalf and Ghanem will oversee the running and profitability of key accounts at the agency – which is part of the WPP subsidiary BCW Group – and will help develop strategies and manage client relationships.

Ghanem will lead the agency’s global work with pharma client AstraZeneca, and HIV/AIDS specialist healthcare company ViiV’s corporate work, while Medcalf heads the ViiV portfolio.

Medcalf joins GCI Health from Four Communications, where she worked for three years, rising to practice director.

Before this Medcalf, who studied engineering design and later biomedical engineering, was at Packer Forbes Communications for more than six years. She specialises in media relations, patient advocacy and policy.

Ghanem joins GCI Health from Red Consultancy, where she worked for two years including secondments in-house to support clients, policy and comms teams. Before this, Ghanem was at Havas Just:: for more than three years.

Commenting on the senior appointments, Kath Kerry, managing director of GCI Health, said: "We are experiencing significant growth through new business wins and expanding client programmes. To ensure we remain true to our award-winning culture and provide clients with our best work, it is crucial we invest in expanding the team. Gemma and Tamara bring with them a wealth of experience, skills and expertise and I am excited to welcome them to the team."

In addition to the senior hires, the agency has also appointed four additional members of staff, including a senior account executive

Earlier this year, GCI Health hired Kim Walker from Liberation Unlimited as its deputy managing director.

