The Exposure Group changes its name to The Casbah

The group, which made a 2018 turnover of £37.5m, has creative comms agencies Exposure and Threesixty, as well as beauty, health and wellness specialist Seen Group and gallery and pop-up space The Supermarket in its stable. The group employs more than 250 people across its locations in London, Paris, New York and Tokyo.

The name change is designed to simplify the structure and remove confusion with some of the existing group companies that have the word ‘Exposure’ in their names.

The Casbah will also provide services as its own entity through a strategic consultancy offer, giving clients access to the most senior people from across the whole global group.

The name The Casbah was chosen to "reflect a collection of businesses and affiliates who gather in one place around a hub of brands, culture and creativity".

Exposure joint CEO Tim Bourne said: "While each of our agencies has its own identity, talent and services, we are all united behind one vision, one set of values and one culture. We felt that our 25th year was the time to celebrate that and come together under a new all-encompassing name, The Casbah."