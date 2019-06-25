Icelandic Glacial picks Rogers & Cowan as U.S. AOR

LOS ANGELES: Premium bottled-water company Icelandic Glacial has named Rogers & Cowan as its U.S. PR AOR.

Icelandic sells water from the Ölfus Spring in Iceland in 24 countries. It began looking for a new agency early this year and started working with Rogers & Cowan in May, according to an agency spokesperson.

Icelandic’s previous PR agency was The Co-Op, a boutique based in West Hollywood, California.

Icelandic North America CEO Reza Mirza said the company made the change to expand its PR efforts as it grows distribution.

"We were looking for an agency with more of an integrated approach with a wider array of offerings such as experiential and events, talent and influencer partnerships, social and digital media, sponsorships and product placement," he explained. "We were also looking for an agency with a more national, even global, scale to grow with us."

Icelandic wants the agency to increase consumer awareness and boost the impact of its marketing campaigns. This year, the firm will work to educate consumers about naturally alkaline water versus factory-created alkaline water and about how water from Iceland "is among the purest in the world," Mirza said.

Its primary channel will be media relations, and later this year it will address thought leadership and social media channels.

Mirza added that the company did not conduct a formal RFP process but instead was connected with Rogers & Cowan after a recommendation. He declined to disclose financial details or the length of the contract.

Representatives from The Co-Op did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.