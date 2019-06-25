North 6th rolls out business outcome model for PR

NEW YORK: North 6th Agency has introduced a new agency model based on the specific business outcomes of its clients.

On Wednesday, the agency announced the rollout of Outcome Relations. Using proprietary technology, clients signing up for the model can match the agency’s earned media, content and reputation management efforts to their own specific business outcomes. North 6th CEO Matt Rizzetta said some current clients have signed up.

"We found that brands were spending significant time and money on outsourced and in-house providers to address specific business outcomes that kept them up at night – search firms for recruiting outcomes, investment banks for M&A outcomes, sales consultants for revenue outcomes and so on," Rizzetta said, explaining the motivation behind the new model. "While PR should never look to displace these providers, it is one of the most effective, yet underutilized weapons, to drive these outcomes."

The main issue is that PR historically has never been comfortable being held accountable for these outcomes, he explained.

As part of the model, the agency developed a schema of business outcomes consisting of six general business categories, each with 20 specific business outcomes. Clients pick which outcomes they are looking to drive and the agency agrees to measure its efforts against them.

In addition, Rizzetta said that North 6th provides access to a dashboard it developed to help clients track the progress of projects and campaigns.

Recruiting campaigns are one example where the model might be used. Rizzetta noted that small businesses tend to spend well in excess of $1 million per year on recruiting functions.

"What we’re arguing is that PR should have a seat at that table and fight for that budget because we can be just effective at generating recruiting outcomes as any consultant would be," he said. "And this model really gives PR nowhere to hide in terms of producing those results."

North 6th is offering the model to clients on a tiered basis.

"There are different packages for outcomes, priced based on how many outcomes the client is looking for," said Rizzetta. "It begins at two outcome campaigns and goes as high as 16 outcomes."

But while this new model ties North 6th’s efforts to the specific business goals of clients, Rizzetta said the agency has not yet decided if it will tie its own compensation to those results.

"We have dabbled with an upside model, which is interesting," he said. "But we’re not ready to roll that out now."

Rizzetta predicts that eventually all North 6th clients will move to the new model.