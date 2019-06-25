Grisham named to dual White House press secretary, communications director role

Added 9 hours ago by Frank Washkuch

She was most recently the top communications staffer for first lady Melania Trump.

Photo credit: Getty images
The White House has found its replacement for Sarah Huckabee Sanders -- and for former communications director Bill Shine. 

First lady Melania Trump tweeted that Stephanie Grisham, her top communications aide, will fill the roles of both White House communications director and press secretary, saying, "I can think of no better person to serve the administration and our country."

Grisham joined President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2015. After his inauguration, she initially served as deputy press secretary before moving to the East Wing. Grisham was also an aide on Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign. 

Grisham is set to serve as Trump’s third press secretary in three years, replacing Huckabee Sanders, who is set to exit at the end of this month. As communications director, she is replacing Bill Shine, who stepped down in March

