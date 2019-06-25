Grisham named to dual White House press secretary, communications director role

The White House has found its replacement for Sarah Huckabee Sanders -- and for former communications director Bill Shine.

First lady Melania Trump tweeted that Stephanie Grisham, her top communications aide, will fill the roles of both White House communications director and press secretary, saying, "I can think of no better person to serve the administration and our country."

I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director! She has been with us since 2015 - @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 25, 2019

Grisham joined President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2015. After his inauguration, she initially served as deputy press secretary before moving to the East Wing. Grisham was also an aide on Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.

Grisham is set to serve as Trump’s third press secretary in three years, replacing Huckabee Sanders, who is set to exit at the end of this month. As communications director, she is replacing Bill Shine, who stepped down in March.