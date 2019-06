Weber Shandwick and its subsidiary 3PM Agency won 25 Lions (including subsidiary agencies), including three Gold and eight Silver.

Ketchum and its subsidiaries MMK+ and Harrison & Shriftman took home 29 Lions, including a Grand Prix and seven Gold, as well as Titanium and Glass Lions.

Other Grand Prix winners included Porter Novelli (nine Lions in total), Hill+Knowlton (three Lions in total) and RBK Communications (also three Lions).