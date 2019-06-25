Instinctif Partners launches impact offering

Communications consultancy Instinctif Partners has launched a new offering that focuses on environmental and social impact.

BBOX solar panel being installed in Goma, Democratic republic of Congo
Instinctif Impact aims to advise companies who have a "clearly defined objective for improving lives", working across sectors that Instinctif Partners specialises in, including financial services, energy and technology.

The new offering will be led by Rishi Bhattacharya, co-head of corporate and capital markets, and will provide clients with access to Instinctif’s integrated services, including corporate communications, capital markets and public policy.

Bhattacharya said: "We have observed first-hand how generating a positive environmental or social impact is becoming core to the future of business. Communications plays a vital role in illustrating the value of impact for business."

The launch of the new offering builds on Instinctif’s recent work with impact-led companies like Bamboo Capital Partners, a Geneva-based a commercial private equity firm, and BBOXX, a solar power generation utility based in London with operations across African and the developing world.

Florian Kemmerich, managing partner at Bamboo Capital Partners, described the agency’s advice as "crucial" at a time when the company began to communicate a shift in its business model from a pure-play private equity firm to an "impact investing platform".

Kemmerich added: "As part of this, they maximised our profile with first-rate execution of a series of key strategic partnerships with the likes of the United Nations Capital Development Fund and the World Bank."

