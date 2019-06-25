Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Coming out as transgender in comms has its own challenges. Goldman Sachs corporate comms MD Michael DuVally left work on the Friday before Memorial Day, returning the next week as Maeve. She penned an op-ed for PRWeek on what it has been like, as a comms pro, having to inform both co-workers and the press about the transition.

Why you might start seeing butt selfies in your social media feed. Hudson Cutler and its client Dating Positives are asking people to take (fully dressed) butt selfies, or "belfies," and post them to social media with the hashtag #WeNeedAButton. The campaign, which launches on Tuesday, calls on patient-matching websites to include a button or a filter indicating which doctors are queer-friendly. PRWeek has the full story on the cheeky campaign.

Trump has a shortlist to replace Sarah Huckabee Sanders. President Donald Trump told The Hill that he is considering four or five "very good people, very good names" for the White House press secretary position. He added that Sanders is "irreplaceable." Trump did not name any possible replacements, but those reportedly in the running include Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's deputy chief of staff and communications director; and deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley.

Facebook’s Nick Clegg takes veiled shot at Apple. The VP of global affairs and comms said in a speech Monday at the Hertie School of Governance in the German capital that "some other big tech companies" cater to an "exclusive club" of wealthy consumers, while Facebook just wants to connect the world. "And you don’t do that by charging for admission," he said.

The mystery behind Wendy’s lunch invite has been revealed. Wendy’s teased its Twitter followers with a Google Calendar invite on Monday, asking its 3.21 million followers to lunch on August 19. Later on Monday, Wendy’s posted a picture of a Leo constellation made from chicken nuggets, with the text, "The stars have aligned," to announce that it is bringing back spicy chicken nuggets on that date. The menu item’s return started with a tweet from Chance the Rapper in May and then 2 million likes to bring back Spicy Chicken Nuggets, which happened in less than 48 hours.