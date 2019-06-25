Ogilvy UK grows strategy leadership team

New head of strategic innovation Sarah Blackman will bolster creativity with her knowledge of digital and innovation strategy.

Blackman has more than 13 years’ experience leading in strategy at a European and global level for brands including Nestlé, Maybelline and Wella Haircare.

"I look forward to diving into Ogilvy and working with teams across the business. There’s a strong foundation of capability and talent in the organisation," she added.

Kate Wheaton joins as head of customer engagement strategy. She has been the director of strategy at TMW Unlimited since 2011, leading a team of 30 people in areas like insight generation, strategic and data planning, and marketing effectiveness.

Wheaton will partner with head of customer engagement Louise Whitcombe to bring her knowledge of customer experience and engagement strategy to the team.

She said: "With an incredible roster of clients and experts in the building, there’s an immense opportunity to collaborate and create amazing work that enables brands to hold an authentic place in people’s lives."

Both join head of strategy and communications Gen Kobayashi, to lead a team of more than 75 strategists.

Clare Lawson, chief customer officer at Ogilvy UK, said that Wheaton and Blackman’s experience was going to be important "as we enter an age where it’s the customer who really owns the experience they want from a brand".