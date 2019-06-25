Fitness booking app appoints agency for brand-awareness brief

The tech and fitness specialist replaces Big Fish PR, which previously held the account.

PR Agency One is charged with strengthening fibodo’s brand awareness among key UK stakeholders, according to the agency.

Key priorities

It began work on the new account last month, with six agency staff working on it full time, according to Gemma Eccleston, associate director of the B2B team, who is leading the agency’s work for the client.

The agency will handle fibodo’s PR output, including media relations and communications support, and focus on raising awareness of fibodo and enhancing the positioning of the brand as a respected tech company.

Formed in 2014, fibodo provides professionals with time-based operations, such as personal trainers, with tools to run their businesses, ranging from taking real-time bookings to securing payments through fully customisable apps and web pages.

James Crawford, managing director of PR Agency One, said: "As many health and fitness professionals… lack the time or knowledge to manage the commercial and administrative side of their businesses, fibodo is set to help countless [professionals] across the UK that, until now, have been wasting time on inefficient business processes."

He commented: "We’re therefore excited to be supporting this genuinely innovative tech platform as it continues to grow and expand into other sectors."

Growing business

Fibodo's revenues soared by 363 per cent between 2017/18 and 2018/19, and a recruitment drive is set to expand its team from eight to 22 by the end of February 2020. The company initially targeted the UK fitness industry, and now plans to quickly establish itself within other activity sectors, such as golf and tennis, as the UK’s leading booking-management platform.

Former professional golfer Anthony Franklin, chief executive and founder of fibodo, commented: "Partnering with PR Agency One was the clear choice for us considering its proven success working within our core sectors of fitness and tech."

He added: "The agency’s experience within both these industries will be key to communicating with our target audience of time-based businesses, personal trainers and gym-owners. And, as a fast-growth business itself, the company understands the journey we are on and can support us accordingly."

Click here to subscribe to the FREE pharma and healthcare comms bulletin to receive dedicated healthcare news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the pharma and healthcare comms bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com