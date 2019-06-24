Butt selfie campaign calls for LGBTQ accountability in healthcare

NEW YORK: Forget normal selfies, now it’s all about butt selfies.

Hudson Cutler and its client DatingPositives are asking people to take (fully dressed) butt selfies, or "belfies," and post them to social media with the hashtag #WeNeedAButton. The campaign, which launches on Tuesday, calls on patient-matching sites to include a button or a filter indicating which doctors are queer-friendly.

Hudson Cutler MD Lavanya DJ said the idea came after her agency published an article for a DatingPositives-related website describing one bisexual man’s ongoing frustration in finding a non-judgmental and knowledgeable doctor.

"First, doctors should treat everyone equally, and second they should be educated about the issues facing LGBTQ people," she said. "And of course, there must be way to find a queer-friendly doctor. If you go to healthcare sites, you see buttons that offer a child-friendly option. They could just add another button that says queer-friendly."

Though the campaign includes text asking people keep their clothes on, DJ admits it is risky asking people to share selfies of their butts. Still, the agency and its client feel it’s worth it.

"We needed something to get people’s attention," she said. "We think it ties in and it’s on brand for Pride. It is a little irreverent just as Pride can be. Pride is not about heteronormative descriptions of how relationships are supposed to be or how you should dress."

She added that having fun with a slightly risqué campaign doesn’t detract from the importance of the overall goals.

"It doesn’t mean it’s trivial," DJ added. "We’re approaching it in a fun way and in keeping with a sense of humor. But we’re getting people seriously talking about a conversation we should have had a long time ago."

Also, DJ said, if someone decides to post nude butt selfies, they’ll run afoul of social media standards.

"If they post something nude, Instagram or Facebook has a way to take it down," she explained. "So we’re not going to police anybody."

Following today’s press release, the campaign will begin with members of the LGBTQ community sharing their experiences dealing with healthcare on social media.

The next step will be a social media push on Twitter and Instagram with partners BiSexual.org, Hairrari and The Phluid Project helping to promote the message. There will also be a BootyBooth at Pride Fest where people can take pictures, share stories and participate in the project.