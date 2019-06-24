Report: Jason Miller exits Teneo after profane tweetstorm

WASHINGTON: Teneo MD Jason Miller has exited the firm, according to The Daily Beast.

Miller’s reported departure comes after his profane tweetstorm last week criticizing Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), in response to his questioning of Hope Hicks, the former White House communications director who is now serving as EVP and chief communications officer at Fox Corporation.

Miller’s since-deleted tweets referred to House Judiciary Committee Chair Nadler as "Mr. MuffinTop," adding "fat fucks gonna fat fuck" and "You’re fat and nasty. Don’t harass Hope and then try to play nice."

Late last week, Miller also posted a tweet that said, "[Nadler is] a fucking scumbag. Anyone obsessed with attacking innocent Hope Hicks should take a long walk off a short pier."

Nadler reportedly referred to Hicks as "Ms. Lewandowski," which he said was an accident.

Miller is no longer listed on Teneo’s website directory and has deleted his Twitter account.

Teneo representatives and Miller weren’t immediately available for comment.

Miller was formerly the comms director for President Donald Trump’s presidential transition team and was tapped as White House communications director. He declined the position amid a scandal involving an alleged affair with A.J. Delgado, a campaign surrogate and transition aide.

In a statement to The Daily Beast, Miller said he parted ways with Teneo by mutual consent and looks forward to formally announcing his next move in the coming weeks.

"Teneo is an incredible firm and without a doubt the premier CEO consultancy on the planet," Miller told the outlet. "They have always been great to me and I’m proud to have called them teammates for the past two-and-a-half years."

This news follows Teneo’s decision to sell a majority stake to CVC Capital Partners in a deal that values the consultancy at more than $700 million.

CVC wasn’t immediately available for comment.