Wendy's sends out mysterious lunch invite to a 'couple million' people

Wendy’s teased its Twitter followers with a Google Calendar invite on Monday, asking its 3.21 million followers to lunch on August 19.

The fast food chain posted a tweet linking to a Google Calendar invite, titled "Lunch at Wendy’s," scheduled to take place between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. EST.

"Hey," the invite says, "just wanted to send a lunch invite out to everyone. Was looking at the calendar and this seemed like it was probably the best date."

"Figured it would be a good chance for a couple million of us to get together. Just thought we’d throw a little nugget out there and see who wanted to hang. You’re gonna want to keep this on the schedule."

Is "nugget" a hint? Is it a coincidence that the date happens to coincide with National Soft Ice Cream Day?

A Wendy’s representative wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Update: Wendy's said later on Monday that it is bringing back spicy chicken nuggets on its menu on August 19 in a tweet that said "the stars have aligned" with a picture of a constellation made out of nuggets.

Most recently, Wendy’s decided to bring back spicy chicken nuggets at the urging of hip hop artist Chance the Rapper. After the tweet reached two million likes, the company brought back the item, which was pulled from the menu in 2017.

Last week, Ketchum scored its biggest Cannes Lion trophy of the year for its work on the Keeping Fortnite Fresh campaign for Wendy’s, winning a PR credit for the Grand Prix in the Social & Influencer Lions.

Ketchum New York also won a Silver PR credit for the campaign, and its work for Wendy’s on the #NationalRoastDay promotion won it a Bronze in the category.

Wendy’s also recently promoted Carl Loredo to U.S. CMO.