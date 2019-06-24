Ready 10 wins snack-bar launch that involves bringing the sport of 'tag' to the UK

The project is for SCI-MX – the makers of protein snack brand PRO 2GO and part of the Samworth Brothers group that owns Ginsters, Soreen and West Cornwall Pasty Co, among others.

Ready 10 is working on the PR and comms elements of a £5m launch for the snack brand in the UK. The agency won the brief with a creative concept that involved bringing the World Chase Tag European Championships to the UK, which takes place at York Hall next Wednesday.

Tag, a common feature in school playgrounds across the land, is now a global sport that is played by professional athletes with its own governing body. It is an internet sensation that draws online audiences of more than 250 million people.

Ready 10 came up with the concept, creative and partnership with World Chase Tag and will work on the event with Elvis London, PRO 2GO’s creative agency, for design elements.

"We are really excited to have Ready10 on board for our launch. From the moment we heard the World Chase Tag idea, we knew it was perfect for our Life Adventurer audience," PRO GO senior brand manager Max Dawson said.

Sophie Diner, Ready 10’s head of campaigns, added: "The minute we tackled the brief, we knew we wanted to do something that would stand PRO 2GO apart from every other protein brand and get people excited – and giving people the chance to re-live their childhood and play ‘tag’ most certainly ticks those boxes. World Chase Tag really is a global phenomenon and we are so excited to be bringing it to London this summer."

Ready 10 recently picked up VoucherCodes.co.uk, Racing Post, the Ideal Home Show and video games publisher Konami as clients.