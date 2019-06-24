Nike hires Ogilvy's DC office lead Kathy Baird

BEAVERTON, OR: Nike has hired Ogilvy’s Kathy Baird as senior director of editorial and experiences in the global employee communications team.

Baird starts in the newly-created role at Nike on July 8 and will report to Mary Remuzzi, VP of global employee communications.

Baird is currently group MD of Ogilvy’s Washington, DC, office. Her last day at Ogilvy will be July 3.

"Leaving Ogilvy is difficult," Baird said about her move. "Some of the best years of my career have been with Ogilvy’s DC office. I’m grateful for the opportunity to have led one of the most exciting offices in the agency. I will carry that experience with me as I join Nike’s communications team."

An Ogilvy representative said the company is currently conducting a search for a new leader for its Washington office.

"I’m so proud of all that [Baird] and her partners have done for our business and brand in Washington," said John Seifert, Ogilvy’s worldwide chief executive. "While it is never easy to lose a leader like [Baird] at this moment of momentum and growth in Washington, I could not be more confident in our amazing Washington team."

Baird was at Ogilvy for a little more than four years before assuming leadership of the Washington office last January, according to her LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, she was SVP and partner at FleishmanHillard for just over six years.

Revenue at Ogilvy was up 3% in 2018 at $387.5 million, compared to 2017 when revenue was $378 million, according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2019.