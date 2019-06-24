Havas Formula hires Kristen Morea to lead lifestyle, corporate divisions in New York

NEW YORK: Havas Formula has hired Kristen Morea to lead its lifestyle and corporate divisions in New York.

Morea started in the newly created SVP role at the beginning of June and reports to Jarrod Walpert, president of Havas Formula East. She has 12 direct reports.



Morea will initially take the lead on the firm’s ADT, Icelandic-style yogurt brand siggi’s and nut butter food company Justin’s accounts. She will also help shape Havas Formula’s diversity and inclusion efforts, said CEO Michael Olguin.

"She is probably one of the most impressive people I’ve interviewed in the last seven years," Olguin said, explaining the hire. "I had an hour blocked to interview her and it went almost two hours."

Morea joined Havas Formula from Golin, where she was most recently an executive director, SVP for consumer; and diversity and inclusion leader for New York. She spent a little more than two years at Golin, working on spirits and lifestyle brands for Anheuser-Busch, PepsiCo and Magnum ice cream.

Morea left Golin in mid-May, Olguin told PRWeek. Golin representatives declined to comment on Morea’s departure or what plans they have for her role at the agency.

Prior to Golin, Morea was VP of consumer marketing for FleishmanHillard, and before that she held roles at Weber Shandwick and the City of Philadelphia, according to her LinkedIn profile.

In 2018, revenue at Havas Formula grew 12% to $22.3 million, compared to $20 million in 2017, according to PRWeek’s 2019 Agency Business Report.