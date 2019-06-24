TheNewsMarket MD steps down, seeking 'next chapter'

Thomson (above) was one of the company’s original founders and helped integrate the business after the acquisition of Medialink Worldwide in 2009, and the following sale to Atlanta-based agency Definition 6 in 2012.

Later, he partnered the business with DMA Media Ltd to offer video production services to its clients in Europe and Asia. The partnership eventually led to TheNewsMarket’s acquisition by DMA in 2017.

Thomson said: "The tie-up between TheNewsMarket and DMA has been a phenomenal success. Matching TheNewsMarket’s technology with DMA’s expertise in content has been an award-winning formula. With the integration now complete, it’s time for the next chapter."

Rob Beynon, CEO of DMA Media, described Thompson as a "visionary" and thanked him for his contribution to the business.