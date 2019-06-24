MSL partners with Czech sister agency Kindred for influencer offer

It comes in the form of a new department - Kindred.MSL - within Kindred, which was acquired by MSL parent company Publicis last year. Prague-based Kindred is unconnected to the UK PR agency of the same name.

Martin Ježek, Kindred.MSL’s new strategic director who is also responsible for data, strategy and creative at Kindred, will lead the 35-strong Kindred.MSL team. The aim is to launch MSL Fluency, a service designed to use human intelligence and technological expertise for influencer marketing, in the Czech Republic in September 2019.

MSL said it's the culmination of MSL and Kindred’s mutual cooperation that began with the acquisision. Both agencies share numerous clients, including Huawei and Auto Kelly.

MSL opened an office in Prague in 2017 as part of its Central and Eastern Europe division, coordinated from Warsaw. Kindred was founded in 2013 and its clients include Vodafone, Cisco and Škoda Auto.

Tomáš Varga, CEO of Publicis Groupe in Central Europe, said: "At Publicis Groupe, we want to combine expertise across agency teams and offer one comprehensive solution to clients in the spirit of our 'power-of- one' approach. Moving the MSL team under Kindred's wings made sense from the very beginning. The emergence of Kindred.MSL and the active use of the Fluency platform will move our PR and influencer marketing competences to the next level."

MSL global CEO Guillaume Herbette said: "The Central and Eastern European region is crucial for the dynamic development of MSL’s global network. MSL and Kindred joining forces will have a significant impact on strengthening MSL’s position in this part of the Europe."