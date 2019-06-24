MHP strengthens brand and reputation practice with new hires

Holl has spent more than 15 years devising campaigns for consumer brands, including E.ON and ŠKODA, and had previously worked at Kindred Agency. Wescott advised Facebook for more than five years during her time at Teneo, and worked across the finance, energy and FMCG sectors.

Holl and Westcott will report to Rachel Bower, who joins the agency in September as the new head of brand and reputation.

The ex-Edelman senior exec will lead a team of 40 specialists in a single practice that will bring MHP’s existing corporate reputation and brand disciplines together in a new integrated offer.

PRWeek revealed last month that Bower would be joining Engine | MHP from Edelman London where she led its largest team in the corporate reputation division.

Nick Barron, MHP’s deputy CEO, said: "Other than being incredibly talented, what Holl and Westcott have in common is that they can both operate seamlessly across brand and reputation challenges, designing campaigns that speak to consumer audiences and stakeholders simultaneously."

The moves are part of MHP’s transformation plans under the leadership of CEO Alex Bigg, which includes a revamp of the senior leadership team and follow a period of growth for MHP, which increased revenue by 9 per cent to £19.8m in this year’s PRWeek Top 150 Consultancies report.

The two Engine comms agencies, MHP and Mischief, are integrating their service offering under the Engine Communications division, although both will retain their agency brands, for now, alongside ‘Engine’ branding.