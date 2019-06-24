Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

New this morning from PRWeek… Allison+Partners has promoted Tom Smith to president of its North America corporate practice, a newly created role. Most recently, Smith was MD of corporate in North America. He officially started in his current role in May and reports to Matthew Della Croce, global president of Europe and corporate. Read the full story here.

Cambridge Analytica was not to blame for the outcome of the EU withdrawal vote. That’s what Nick Clegg, Facebook’s VP of global affairs and communications, told the BBC on Monday morning. He said there is "absolutely no evidence" that users of the social network were targeted by Russia in a bid to influence the 2016 Brexit referendum.

A PR firm is helping the Dominican Republic fight negative publicity. On a $35,000 monthly contract, Rubenstein Public Relations is helping the country as its tourism industry faces crisis following the deaths of up to 11 U.S. tourists in recent months.

Brands are ignoring black influencers, according to fashion and travel blogger Alicia Tenise. She explained in a tweet that she has been "screenshotting every press trip I’ve seen over the last month and the lack of diversity is so upsetting (but not surprising)." The tweet has been liked over 12,000 times and met with support from other influencers. Twitter user Maya Kelley (@TheKelleyDoll) tweeted that when she worked in a New York PR firm’s influencer marketing division, she included diverse influencers in proposal decks for press trips, only for clients to pick "the same skinny, blonde girls over and over."

Twitter users want to know: Who is Oasis Bakery’s copywriter? Rahel Aima (@cnqmdi) tweeted out images of spice containers from the Australian spice company showing the unusual text on the labels. For example, the description for Italian Herbs includes a paragraph about Roberto Saviano's novel Gomorrah. The tweet has gone viral, with over 80,000 likes and 20,000 retweets and became a Twitter Moment.