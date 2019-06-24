Leadership restructure at Hills Balfour after MD steps down

Sloan (above) joined Hills Balfour as PR director in 2003 and was promoted to MD in 2009. He will remain in his position until 22nd August 2019 and will remain a shareholder of MMGY Global after his departure.

Sloan said it had been a pleasure to grow the company’s team and client list, and that he looked forward to the next wave of directors to come up through the business.

"The last 17 years have represented an incredible journey with many amazing experiences along the way," he added.

The restructure also includes Sam Hancock and Rosina Bradshaw being promoted to associate director, Jo Hartley will be taking on a new role as associate director and head of PR for Hills Balfour Europe and Dubai, and Rhys Powell is to take on a new role as head of sales for MMGY/Hills Balfour.

Jane Nicholson will undertake a new role as head of campaigns and promotions until the end of the year to cover Bradshaw’s upcoming maternity leave. Associate director Russell Meara’s role will integrate more closely with head of HR and operations Peter Balfour, and Mimmi Shah is the newly appointed MMGY group financial controller.

Simon Gidman will join next month in a newly-created position as MMGY Global, director of business development, Europe and Middle East.

Amanda Hills, founder and president of Hills Balfour Europe and Middle East, will continue to lead and manage the business along with the Senior Directors Board. Hills said the changes represent an "incredible" period of growth and development at the agency.

She added: "I would like to acknowledge all of the incredible work, dedication, passion and commitment that Jonathan has contributed to the business over the years, and wish him every future professional success and happiness in his next steps.