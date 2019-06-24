PRWeek and PRCA launch landmark Asia-Pacific study

The PR and Communications Census Asia-Pacific survey is open from today. Click here to take part.

The results, which will be launched this Autumn, will provide the most comprehensive analysis of the PR and communications industry across the Asia-Pacific region.

The PR and Communications Census 2019 Asia-Pacific will reveal authoritative demographics and diversity figures, salaries, the gender pay gap, industry prospects, and the industry’s evaluation preferences. Not to mention how PR professionals feel about the pressing issues of growth, revenues, and budgets.

The study is being supported by fellow membership associations PRIA in Australia, PRHK in Hong Kong and the PRCAI in India.

PR and communications practitioners across the Asia-Pacific region are invited to complete the survey and play their part in the biggest piece of research into the Asia-Pacific communications industries.

The PRCA and PRWeek have run the PR and Communications Census in the UK since 2011. This year’s study found that average salaries across PR had plummeted by 7 per cent, the gender pay gap had improved, but ethnic diversity remains a problem.

Francis Ingham director general at the PRCA, said: "I am extremely pleased to be launching the PR and Communications Census in Asia-Pacific. The insights will provide thought-provoking guidance on the state of the PR and communications industries across the region. The Asia-Pacific Census is our latest step in driving the industry forward all around the world."

Danny Rogers, editor-in-chief of PRWeek UK, said: "PRWeek is fascinated to know more about the comms industry and the comms professionals within the Asia-Pacific region. This is a real opportunity for comms professionals - both client-side and agency - to tell us who they are and what they do. I hope many people will complete the questionnaire, so we can understand and value this market better."

PR and Communications Census for the Asia-Pacific region

Why you should take part

Regional leaders believe the study is timely, relevant and can help drive the industry forward. Here is what regional leaders think about the survey and why PR professionals should take part.

Jenny Muir, immediate past president, PRIA, added: "Having a regional perspective on our industry’s experiences of working as PR and communication professionals will help inform current and future work being undertaken on workforce training and development across the region for all professionals at all levels. Regional migration and exchange of expertise of a highly competent workforce can be a career goal for many if they wish."

Kiri Sinclair, chairperson, PRHK, said: "The more data we have, the better prepared we can be to drive our industry forward. These insights will further enable us to facilitate career development for our colleagues and understand how to build teams for the future. We are delighted to support this important research."

Nitin Mantri, President, PRCAI, said: "The PR and Communications Census 2019 Asia-Pacific is a commendable initiative by the PRCA and PRWeek. As the communications industry continues to evolve, the role of PR professionals and the demands of clients and their audiences are rapidly changing with it. For this reason, the industry has to leverage the power of research and find new, scientific ways to influence its audiences and effect change.

"This study is therefore timely and relevant. It will reveal new trends, help us understand behavioural changes, and enable us to embrace more advanced communications techniques. I urge all PR professionals to complete the survey."