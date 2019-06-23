Watch: Jaguar Land Rover video targets gender stereotyping

That question is posed by Charlotte Cooper, a 27-year-old Jaguar Land Rover engineer who was behind the new L494 SVR Range Rover Sport.

The video, produced to mark International Women in Engineering Day on Sunday (23 June), aims to show how gender attitudes are established at an early age, and how inspirational women can challenge them.

Today is #InternationalWomenInEngineeringDay and at Jaguar Land Rover we want to continue to inspire the engineers of tomorrow. #INWED19 pic.twitter.com/AOpi8fXb6s — Jaguar Land Rover (@JLR_News) June 23, 2019

Recent research by Women in Engineering found just 25 per cent of girls aged 16-18 would consider a career in engineering, compared to 52 per cent of boys the same age. Currently only 11 per cent of British engineers are women.

The campaign was created by W, whose executive creative director Mark Perkins said: "The mission of the campaign is to celebrate women in engineering, but we couldn’t ignore the stats and facts around how few women engineers there are and explore the causes in gender bias and education.

"The perception that engineering is a ‘job for boys’ starts at a young age. That gave us the creative inspiration to deliver a campaign with purpose and show how Charlotte and her colleagues at Jaguar Land Rover can help inspire the female engineers of the future."

Nick Rogers, executive director of product engineering at Jaguar Land Rover, said: "We hope to inspire the female engineers of tomorrow, because we believe that a diverse and inclusive team is essential for the creation of innovative, pioneering products that will meet the changing needs of our global customers.

"In order to truly provide equal opportunities we need to challenge traditional perceptions of STEM careers from a young age, which Charlotte Cooper does in our video by encouraging children to study science, technology, engineering and maths. We’re really excited to help celebrate International Women in Engineering Day and the great work the Women’s Engineering Society does to inspire the next generation of technically curious engineers."