Campaigns for Good Awards: Specialist category winners revealed

Best use of Celebrity and/or Influencers

Winner: The Channel Mum Anxiety Course – Channel Mum

This campaign used a powerful video to drive traffic to ChannelMum.com’s professional mental health support online.

With almost eight in ten of the site's users reporting anxiety issues, ChannelMum.com created a free-to-access, influencer-led, Overcoming Anxiety course.

The campaign’s aim was to show, not just to tell, people about the impact of poor maternal mental health. Influencer Sophie Mei Lan captured raw and hard-hitting footage of her having a panic attack on film while her children played in the background.

The video was used as a ‘icebreaker’ to draw attention to the course and reassure viewers they were in a safe place to discuss their own experiences and to seek help. The initial "This Is What a Panic Attack Looks Like" video led into a further eight-part, influencer-led course to cover all aspects, from seeking help to ongoing recovery.

The assets were supported by a national PR campaign and multi-platform, influencer-driven social media campaign to present engaging pieces followers could relate to and drive traffic to the course. This included relatable graphics and a quiz to help viewers self-diagnose if they need additional help.

The video went viral globally, and saw 3,000 pieces of press generated worldwide. Mei-Lan hosted an emotional phone-in on ITV’s This Morning alongside the resident ChannelMum.com psychologist. As a direct result of the video campaign, the website experienced a 670 per cent increase in traffic to its mental health support courses and forums.

ChannelMum.com has also been inundated with messages about how they had been helped; in some instances preventing attempted suicides.

Judge’s comment: "Great impact, fresh idea and all on a budget"

Highly commended: The United Nations: The People’s Seat – Grey London with BCW for United Nations

Sir David Attenborough delivered a speech at the UN with a difference – it was crowdsourced from 17,000 social media users via #TakeYourSeat, and focused on the need for governments on act on climate change, featuring experiences of real people. The speech had a huge impact, reaching over 1.3 billion people, including a social media reach of almost 510 million.

Shortlisted:

Flying Start Safety Video – British Airways

Together For Change – Mindshare UK for Tommy's

The Christmas advert that never was – Weber Shandwick for Iceland Foods

Understand Me – OMD UK for NSPCC Childline

Best use of Digital/Social Media

Winner: The Christmas advert that never was – Weber Shandwick Manchester with Mother London, Taylor Herring, Passion Animation Studios and 750mph for Iceland Foods

This much-discussed campaign took Greenpeace’s Rang-tan animated film and re-purposed it for food retailer Iceland with great effect, thanks to intelligent use of media relations and not a small amount of controversy.

The 90-second film used a loveable young orang-utan to publicise rainforest destruction caused by palm oil production.

Regulator Clearcast ruled Iceland’s version of the film – for its Christmas campaign - could not be shown on TV due to political messaging rules.

It proved a golden opportunity for publicity for Iceland, which had pledged to remove palm oil from its own products.

Key national media were briefed about the situation under embargo and an interview programme with Iceland MD Richard Walker was put together. The story of the ban was covered by every national and broadcast media outlet.

The film was showcased on Iceland’s website and owned social channels. Key influencers were engaged, including Stephen Fry, Ricky Gervais, James Corden, and Environment Secretary Michael Gove.

The film was viewed more than 70 million times on Iceland’s owned channels. There were 800 pieces of global media coverage, and more than 1,000 schools contacted Iceland and Greenpeace to involve their students in the campaign.

Four days after the campaign launch, Malaysia-based non-government organisation the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil voted to incorporate "no deforestation" into its new principles. The world’s largest palm oil trader, Singapore-based Wilmar International, said it would map and monitor all its suppliers.

For Iceland, the YouGov Brand Buzz score - a measure of trust, consideration, ‘buzz’ and perceptions of quality and value – for the retailer reached an all-time high, beating Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

Judge’s comment: "Smart reaction to a crisis that delivered huge impact and reach"

Highly commended: Together For Change – Mindshare UK for Tommy’s

This campaign for Tommy’s, the charity that raises money to fund research into baby loss, flipped the "perfect pregnancy" narrative on social media to end the silence around the issue. A powerful video, supported through influencers, focused on a woman’s social media and search activity as she discovers she is pregnant, shares the happy news, and then realises something is wrong. Twitter saw more than 1.5 million posts with #togetherforchange – 32,000 people engaged with the post.

Shortlisted:

Endangered Syndrome – FCB Canada for Canadian Down Syndrome Society

#LetMeTalk – Iris for SANE

Levi's "Use Your Vote" – FCB West for Levi Strauss & Co.

#StopItComingHome – Stack for Solace Women's Aid

Best Use of Creativity

Winner: Twinkle Twinkle Little Heart – Golin for Tiny Tickers

Simple but powerful visual symbolism was at the ‘heart’ of this festive campaign for child heart charity Tiny Tickers.

This campaign sought to raise awareness of the charity among the mainstream public – and parents in particular - building Tiny Tickers’ profile ahead of 2019 fundraising initiatives. It also wanted to increase general awareness of the negative impact heart conditions on child heart patients and their families.

The Christmas lights of London’s Seven Dials shopping district were connected to the heart monitor of Billy, a two-year old heart patient who was too ill to visit.

The spectacle ran across four kilometres of cabling and involved 12,672 LED lights.

An emotive video telling Billy’s story and how the idea worked acted as the lead asset. The story, video and photography were distributed to UK and international media as the video went live on

social, shared from the Facebook page of Tiny Tickers, while targeted social was seeded out to parents who would be compelled to share the story. The press release educated more widely about the issue of child heart patients at Christmas, supported by media interviews with Billy’s mum Rebecca.

Seven Dials owner Shaftsbury gave support by publicising the campaign via onsite digital media sites.

More than 200,000 people saw the spectacle in person, there were in excess of 500,000 direct video views (with no paid media budget), and the campaign generated 438 pieces of media coverage in 31 countries. Traffic to Tiny Tickers’ website grew 365 per cent during the campaign - and donations over the period doubled.

Judge’s comment: "A beautifully crafted campaign. Truly creative and impactful. Great result for the small charity"

Highly commended: Rang-tan: the story of dirty palm oil – Mother London with Passion Animation Studios, 750mph, Weber Shandwick Manchester and Taylor Herring for Greenpeace UK

Using a film starring a loveable young orang-utan to publicise the destruction of rainforests caused by palm oil production proved a hit – more so after a re-purposed version of the film was adopted by Iceland for its Christmas campaign and subsequently banned from being shown on TV. More than 1.2 million people have signed the Greenpeace petition on palm oil following the campaign.

Shortlisted: