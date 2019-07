Upon her inclusion in the 2019 Hall of Femme, Julie Batliner shared some advice with her fellow PR pros: "Fail fast, learn, apply learning immediately and be resilient."

Those watchwords have come in handy for Batliner, who is almost four years into her stint as president and managing partner of Carmichael Lynch Relate.

Though revenue remained relatively flat in 2018, the Minneapolis-based firm strutted its stuff by being named a finalist in three categories at the PRWeek U.S. Awards 2019.