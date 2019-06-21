48. James Wright, Red Havas

The leader behind Havas PR’s recent transformation, U.K. native James Wright made the permanent move to New York at the start of 2019, having spent the previous seven years in Australia managing PR for Havas in Asia-Pacific.

Once established in NYC, Wright did away with the old network model and introduced a new structure and brand: Red Havas, a specialist in earned, social, experiential and content.

The new "micro network" is comprised of a litany of offices in North America, the U.K. and Asia-Pacific. The branding comes from its legacy name and APAC-based Red Agency, of which Wright was CEO.

Wright said Red Havas will help unlock growth in the U.S. by replicating Red Agency’s success, with one of its biggest priorities being building out capabilities in owned.