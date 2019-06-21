46. Paul Taaffe, Huntsworth

The former Hill+Knowlton head has the London-based group on much more stable financial ground since he arrived as CEO in 2015.

Since taking the reins at Huntsworth four years ago, straight-talking Paul Taaffe has gone about returning the struggling holding company to sustainable growth and profitability.

In 2017, Taaffe raised eyebrows when he said the company "liberated" itself from "exploitative" clients — but these were not merely provocative statements. Huntsworth also has grabbed headlines with strong account wins, including Visa, Amadeus and others.

More recently, Huntsworth made noteworthy acquisitions, including healthcare firms CC, KyneGiant Creative Strategy and Navience Healthcare Solutions.

Huntsworth reported a "strong financial position" in its trading update in May 2019. The company has integrated its 2018 acquisitions well, while the communications division is performing above expectations.

Four years on, after taking over a company headed for dismantling, Taaffe is on the way to achieving what he set out to accomplish.

