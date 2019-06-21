45. Jim Weiss, W2O

There are a few solid ways to grab the attention of trade publications. Jim Weiss’ W2O decided one of them was adding two U.S. offices, opening one in Atlanta last April and another in Washington, DC, in November.

It also decided increasing revenue was a solid tactic: The agency saw top- and bottom-line growth of 23% and 26%, respectively, in 2018.

The moves caught the attention of not only the industry but the judges for this year’s PRWeek U.S. Awards. Weiss was picked as one of the finalists for the prestigious Outstanding Agency Professional honor.

Weiss also continued transforming W2O into what he calls "the digital Sherpa for the healthcare industry." Last year, the company completed 2,200 analytics projects for its clients.