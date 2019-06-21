44. Jennifer Prosek, Prosek Partners

Jennifer Prosek’s counsel is sought after by major financial services players, including banks, hedge funds and private equity firms.

That is reflected in the fact that her eponymous firm’s revenue grew more than 20% in 2018 to $50.5 million. It was also named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company for the ninth consecutive year.

Prosek Partners has offices in New York, London, Los Angeles, Boston and Connecticut. Clients include, or have included, Edward Jones, Franklin Templeton Investments, Goldman Sachs and Capital One, all with billions of dollars in assets under management.

A thought leader, she recently penned a blog post noting that ultra-wealthy families need to start telling their stories. "This has long been a quiet corner of the financials universe, but nothing in this world escapes attention forever," she wrote.