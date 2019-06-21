42. Kim Hunter, The Lagrant Foundation

In addition to being a solid PR businessman, Kim Hunter continues his role as the diversity and inclusion conscience of the PR industry.

Hunter started The Lagrant Foundation in Los Angeles in 1998 to address the lack of diversity in advertising, marketing and PR. The group funds scholarships, holds career development workshops and aids the professional development of minorities by fostering mentorship and internship.

The foundation recently held its 21st-anniversary scholarship and donor reception, doling out $200,000 in scholarships to 65 ethnic minority students studying PR, marketing or advertising.