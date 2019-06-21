41. Kurt Kane, Wendy's

Few brand communications teams in the world can match the social media instincts of Wendy’s.

Under the leadership of Kurt Kane, named president, U.S. and chief commercial officer in June 2019, Wendy’s has mastered the art of sass, striking a deft balance between camp and cutting edge. Often, its snark is aimed at critics and fans alike.

In 2017, Wendy’s had the most retweeted tweet through its Nuggs for Carter campaign. It followed that a year later by giving people (and Chance the Rapper) what they wanted: spicy nuggets.

Whether it’s partaking in National Roast Day, beefing with arch nemesis McDonald’s or rolling out a new burger based on a tweet, Kane and his team have constructed the premier social media brand. It rewards those who follow. You may not always get a free coupon, but you can always get roasted.

In years to come, Wendy’s Twitter account will serve as a real-time case study on how to engage your audience.