40. Barby Siegel, Zeno Group

Zeno Group enjoyed its ninth consecutive year of double-digit growth in 2018, with revenue increasing 13% to top $73 million. The DJE Holdings agency was named Agency of the Year at the PRWeek U.S. Awards in March.

And the woman at its helm? Barby Siegel.

Siegel evolved Zeno from a boutique consumer shop into a fully integrated agency, serving as global AOR for major clients such as tech company Lenovo. One of Zeno’s biggest U.S. clients, Salesforce, consolidated communications with the firm last year.

Siegel makes sure staffers devote time and resources to different causes and launched an international day of community service this year called Zeno Gives Back.