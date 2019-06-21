39. Fernando Machado, Burger King

Fernando Machado loves ideas that are different, and it shows. Since he stepped into the global CMO role at Burger King, the chain has produced standout campaigns including the Dogpper (a whopper for dogs) and a ploy to get people to order the chain’s food via DoorDash through a series of ads showing photos of real car crashes at Burger King locations.

The chain also isn’t shy about trolling competitors. Its Whopper Detour campaign told people to go to McDonald’s locations to unlock a deal for a penny Whopper using the Burger King app, and it mocked Happy Meals with the launch of "Real Meals," a line of mood-inspired meals.

Its next big risk: the Impossible Whopper, a patty made with no meat, which will be available at all U.S. locations by the end of the year.

Machado told PRWeek he keeps his team busy with ideas hitting the marketplace "every other month, if not every month" to keep people engaged with its app.