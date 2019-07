Caroline Dettman was the driving force behind Have Her Back, launched at Golin in early 2018, calling for the industry to welcome back female creatives and propel women’s careers forward.

To lead by example, 75% of Golin’s creative leadership is female and four out of five agency creative hires in 2018 were women. The entire department shows a 50/50 gender balance.

By 2020, Golin’s and Dettman’s goal is to be 50/50 men and women in creative leadership roles.