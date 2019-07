Barri Rafferty’s climb up the ranks at Ketchum culminated in her being named CEO of the Omnicom Group agency in 2017, the first woman to run a top-five-by-revenue PR firm.

In the past year, Rafferty has been working to reinvigorate the agency, and sometimes that has meant making tough choices. Last summer, Ketchum switched to a single P&L and cut out practice areas. After revenue decreased for the company in 2018, the industry will be watching Rafferty closely to see what she does next.