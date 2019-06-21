Allison+Partners ups Tom Smith to president of NA corporate practice

NEW YORK: Allison+Partners has promoted Tom Smith to president of its North America corporate practice, a newly created role.

Most recently, Smith was MD of corporate in North America. He officially started in his current role in May and reports to Matthew Della Croce, global president of Europe and corporate.

Smith’s promotion reflects his contributions to the agency since his hire in 2014, such as helping to drive revenue growth for the corporate practice by 150%, an Allison+Partners representative told PRWeek. Smith said the practice has helped clients drive sales, retain talent and achieve other goals.

"I was a small part in a much larger team," Smith said. "I just helped the team focus and continue to drive the momentum they started [almost] five years ago. I was just happy to be part of it."

Smith said the agency’s growth came about due to its holistic services offering to clients who are evolving the way they approach corporate reputation management.

"It’s about bringing a full-service offering to the table," Smith said. "We’re continuing to evolve our offering and look for ways to bring our approach to corporate brand building for our clients."

Allison+Partners has proficiencies in financial comms, influencer relations, crisis and issues management, executive visibility, social impact, CSR, content marketing and digital strategies, a statement said.

The firm’s forays into healthcare have proven lucrative. Its healthcare roster now includes software company Wellsky, glucose monitoring tech company Dexcom and nonprofit health system Dignity Health.

"That’s a focus of Allison+Partners over the past two years," Smith said. "We’re continuing to get more healthcare clients and healthcare work, whether that’s biotech or pharma. We’ve been focusing on that, especially from the corporate side."

Smith’s other core focus areas, such as financial services, technology and professional services, have also seen growth since he was hired, he said. B2B tech also has been a strong area for Allison+Partners. Earlier this year, green tech company Bloom Energy hired Allison+Partners. The firm also works for RELX Group, a research and analytics giant, whose portfolio includes such services as LexisNexis.

Revenue at the agency grew by 12% year-over-year in 2018 to $58.3 million, boosted by expanded remits among existing clients.

Prior to joining Allison+Partners five years ago, Smith led Ogilvy’s New York corporate practice as EVP for 10 years. Prior to that, he was a VP in corporate comms for FleishmanHillard for almost eight years, a statement said.