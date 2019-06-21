35. Brad Haley, IHOP

When Brad Haley stepped into IHOP’s CMO role in August 2017, his first priority was to rejuvenate the brand’s image. IHOP’s marketing had been stale for so long, its relevance was starting to wane, he told PRWeek.

That changed last year when IHOP temporarily rebranded as IHOb, short for "International House of Burgers," to promote the chain’s burger offerings. That led to more than 3.3 million tweets about #IHOb and selling four times the amount of black Angus beef steakburgers than it had before. The burgers are still selling double what they did in the past.

The IHOb push set the stage for other ways the 60-year-old brand could stay relevant. On National Pizza Day, IHOP created a pancake served and eaten like a pizza, called a "Pancizza," available for delivery in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Dallas. And, last fall, the brand launched a limited edition IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout.