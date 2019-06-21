36. Diana Littman, MSL

In moves to reinvigorate its PR business, Publicis Groupe dropped the MSLGroup umbrella in favor of a new agency group structure (MSL, Kekst CNC and Qorvis Communications) and recruited Diana Littman, an 11-year veteran of Marina Maher Communications (MMC).

Littman, who had been chief integration officer at MMC, started as U.S. CEO for MSL in early 2019. She oversees offices in New York, Washington, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Detroit and Seattle, replacing Ron Guirguis, who exited after three years.

The new reporting structure has her accountable to Publicis Groupe chairman Arthur Sadoun and speaks to the company’s bullish outlook for PR. Littman was also appointed to Publicis Groupe's U.S. executive committee.

"My remit is an MSL remit but also looking at Publicis and what our discipline looks like within the group," she told PRWeek earlier this year.

MSL’s U.S. revenue last year slid to $144 million, a 4% decline, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.