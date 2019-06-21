33. Mark Truby, Ford

Like General Motors, Ford has slimmed down its operation and is nearing the end of a staff reorganization that started in August 2018. The reduction totals 7,000, including 800 salaried staff mostly in Detroit who have been packaged out or left voluntarily over this spring and summer.

The impact to Ford’s communications function is not yet clear. However, the automaker split from WPP, its lead advertising partner for 75 years, last October. That may open the door for CCO Mark Truby to break from legacy WPP agency partnerships and models of working on the PR side.

With cost savings from the reorganization, Ford plans to round out its fleet with more electrified options. One key goal: pass Toyota as top U.S. seller of hybrid vehicles by 2021.