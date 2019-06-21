23. Gail Heimann, Weber Shandwick

As PR continues to burnish its creative chops, Gail Heimann is a life force at Weber Shandwick as it expands beyond the core traditional discipline.

She’s a member of PRWeek’s Hall of Femme and was named Outstanding Agency Professional at the most recent PRWeek U.S. Awards and Global Professional – Agency at the 2019 PRWeek Global Awards.

Having worked her way to the top, Heimann is also one of the best role models for aspiring female leaders in the field.

Asked last year her advice for the next generation, Heimann said: "Drive change for women in our industry by driving change in yourself — raise your hand, focus, deliver, ask questions, take a few calculated risks, be excruciatingly proactive every day and treat everyone with respect and kindness. Your ascent is ours."